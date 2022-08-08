State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Board of Accounts has completed its audit of the Evansville Parks Department.

Click here for the full report.

It shows a total of $575,541 is certified for collection.

[Previous: Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery]

This is an update to a story we have been telling you about for more than a year.

In April, former Evansville Parks Director Brian Holtz was charged with 12 counts including fraud, official misconduct, counterfeiting, and forgery.

He resigned from his position in July 2021.

He’s accused of falsifying dozens of documents that resulted in financial loss for the city. The state board audit shows it’s more than $215,000 higher than the Controller’s Office calculation.

