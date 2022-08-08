Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation

Brian Holtz
Brian Holtz(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Board of Accounts has completed its audit of the Evansville Parks Department.

Click here for the full report.

It shows a total of $575,541 is certified for collection.

[Previous: Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery]

This is an update to a story we have been telling you about for more than a year.

In April, former Evansville Parks Director Brian Holtz was charged with 12 counts including fraud, official misconduct, counterfeiting, and forgery.

He resigned from his position in July 2021.

He’s accused of falsifying dozens of documents that resulted in financial loss for the city. The state board audit shows it’s more than $215,000 higher than the Controller’s Office calculation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Joshua Leduc
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident

Latest News

Packing those healthy lunches does not have to be hard.
Healthy back-to-school lunch ideas
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in a deadly accident on SR 66
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66
Half of EVSC students return to school Monday.
Half of EVSC students return to school Monday