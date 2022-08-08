Half of EVSC students return to school Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s back to school for half of the EVSC.

As buses head out on the road Monday, you want to be flexible on these first few mornings.

According to the EVSC website, officials recommend students get to their bus stop at least five minutes before.

Students with the last names “A” through “J” are going to school on Monday and Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, the last names “K” through “Z” go back to class.

On Friday, everyone returns to class together.

