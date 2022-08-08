Schnucks holding ‘Shop Out Hunger’ Food Drive this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks is holding a food drive this week.

Officials say the “Shop Out Hunger” Food Drive will support food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses in every community they serve.

Those wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

The most requested non-perishable items include:

Canned Goods

Cereals

Pastas

Peanut Butter

The food drive runs through August 15.

Schnucks officials say the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

