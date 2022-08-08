Birthday Club
Schnucks holding ‘Shop Out Hunger’ Food Drive this week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks is holding a food drive this week.

Officials say the “Shop Out Hunger” Food Drive will support food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses in every community they serve.

Those wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

The most requested non-perishable items include:

  • Canned Goods
  • Cereals
  • Pastas
  • Peanut Butter

The food drive runs through August 15.

Schnucks officials say the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
