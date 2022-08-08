Birthday Club
Scattered storms, then less humid by the end of the week

14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures crept into the lower 90s on Monday with heat index values in the triple digits.  Scattered storms will pop up overnight Monday through Tuesday as a cold front slowly moves in from the north.  Highs on Tuesday will stay in the lower 80s with scattered showers and storms.  Heavy rainfall possible.  Storms should taper off on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.  Less humid for the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s Friday through Monday.  Slight chance for rain Sunday and Monday.

