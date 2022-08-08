Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 8/8
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Our crew is on scene of a situation on Highway 66 in Warrick County. That’s near Lincoln Avenue.

Today’s a big day for several Tri-State schools, including the EVSC. More students are hopping on the bus for the first day back to school.

Back to school can be an anxious time for both students and parents. One mental health therapist has advice to relieve your stress.

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Ohio. At least nine people were shot and injured in Cincinnati early Sunday morning.

President Biden and The First Lady will travel to storm-damaged Kentucky. He’ll get a first-hand look at the flooding in the eastern part of the state.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

