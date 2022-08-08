Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kimsey Lane closure is expected to start Monday in Henderson.

It’s a long-term closure that will go on through 2025.

The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is closing for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction.

The closure includes the Kimsey Lane overpass of US 41 and access to the Kimsey Lane Trail.

Drivers are encouraged to use smartphone mapping apps to help navigate the closure.

