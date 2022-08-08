Kentucky Wesleyan picked seventh in preseason poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - After finishing last season with a deceiving 3-8 (1-6 G-MAC) record, the Panthers have been picked to finished 7th in this season’s G-MAC Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Panthers enter the Tyrone Young era with a bevy of returners, including three of last year’s top four receivers, David Florence, Peyton Peters, and Brennan McGuire.

Jatorian Dillard comes back to lead the ground game, while starting quarterback Christian Arrambide will be back for another go around. Also returning is QB Wiley Cain, who will b e ready to get back on the field after a year off due to injury.

Leading tackers Jalen Humphrey and Ramon Jackson return to help bolster the Panther’s defense. Jaden Santos-Lopez and Nicholas Haddock will look to make a big impact on the field after having breakout seasons last year. Return man Jayden Freeman will look to improve on his 368 kickoff return yards last year. Experienced offensive lineman Christian Ealey, Kairus Washington, Jackson Rape, Ethan Holt, Matthew Wilson, and Will Hardin return after having a solid season last year.

Reigning G-MAC Champion Findlay was picked to finish first with 91 points and 4 first-place votes. Conference newcomer Northwood was picked to finish 6th with 22 points, just one point in front of KWC.

2022 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Football Preseason Coaches Poll:

1. Findlay - 91 points (4 first-place votes) Tiffin - 54 points (3 first-place votes) Ashland - 52 points (2 first-place votes) Ohio Dominican - 45 points Hillsdale - 42 points Northwood - 22 points Kentucky Wesleyan - 21 points Lake Erie - 16 points Walsh - 16 points

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan Athletics

