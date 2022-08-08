Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer.
According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning.
JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
