Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer.

According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning.

JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

