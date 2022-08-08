Birthday Club
Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end

(Hawaii News Now)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Free lunches for all EVSC students are coming to an end.

They came from a pandemic-era waiver through the USDA but officials say it will no longer be available this year.

EVSC encourages parents to apply for free or reduced lunch if they believe they meet the requirements.

Officials say there is a way to directly certify your student if they get benefits like SNAP.

If you have questions, you’re asked to contact the EVSC Office of Food and Nutrition.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

