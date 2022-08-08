Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Free lunches for all EVSC students are coming to an end.

They came from a pandemic-era waiver through the USDA but officials say it will no longer be available this year.

EVSC encourages parents to apply for free or reduced lunch if they believe they meet the requirements.

Officials say there is a way to directly certify your student if they get benefits like SNAP.

If you have questions, you’re asked to contact the EVSC Office of Food and Nutrition.

