EVSC board meeting set to discuss Amy Word’s request for leave of absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation is hosting its first school board meeting since the arrest of board member Amy Word.

That meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Word submitted a request for a leave of absence from the EVSC board following her arrest in July.

The board is expected to hear the leave of absence and will make a decision on it at Monday’s meeting.

Word is currently facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance after a drug bust that involved her bar Lamasco Bar and Grill.

She pled not guilty.

