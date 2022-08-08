Birthday Club
EVSC board meeting set to discuss Amy Word’s request for leave of absence

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation is hosting its first school board meeting since the arrest of board member Amy Word.

That meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Word submitted a request for a leave of absence from the EVSC board following her arrest in July.

[Previous Story: Amy Word releases statement about arrest]

The board is expected to hear the leave of absence and will make a decision on it at Monday’s meeting.

Word is currently facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance after a drug bust that involved her bar Lamasco Bar and Grill.

She pled not guilty.

Our 14 News reporter Brady Williams will have more on the school board meeting later on Monday evening.

