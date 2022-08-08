Evansville students enjoy last days of summer with back-to-school bash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some schools around the Tri-State had their first days last week, but the majority will begin classes this week.

But before they do, students had one more day to soak in the summer.

Sunday was one last hurrah for students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, as they enjoyed one last day to let off some steam before school starts Monday.

Oak Hill Baptist Church hosted a back-to-school bash at The Zone Athletics Center on Lynch Road on Sunday night. The event was free, and there was plenty of fun for the whole family. Kids tumbled, jumped on trampolines and played some football, and several of them say they are excited to return to class.

“I’m really excited, but then also I don’t get to like hang out with my friends all the time at my house or just chill a lot,” Evansville Christian student Maggie Dilger said. “I have some really great teachers that invest in me and enjoy their job, so that’s always fun. Then, we just have a lot of fun – do a lot of hands-on stuff.”

One small twist for the EVSC schedule during its first week back in the classroom. Kids with last names starting with A through J will go to classes Monday and Tuesday, while children with last names starting with K through Z will go Wednesday and Thursday. Then, everyone goes on Friday.

