Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed by being thrown

((Source: KAUZ))
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim.

They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles.

Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.

Deputies say they will send their investigation to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

It will be up to officials in that office to decide if there will be charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Joshua Leduc
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident

Latest News

Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in a deadly accident on SR 66
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66
Half of EVSC students return to school Monday.
Half of EVSC students return to school Monday
Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end.
Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end
Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66