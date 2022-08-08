Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed by being thrown

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim.

They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles.

Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.

Deputies say they will send their investigation to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

It will be up to officials in that office to decide if there will be charges.

