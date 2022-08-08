Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a deadly accident Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County.
That’s near Lincoln Avenue.
Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tell us a four-year-old has died after being hit on Highway 66.
They currently have the lane blocked on Highway 66.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
