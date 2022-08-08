Birthday Club
Back to school can impact mental health

Newscast recording
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting kids back in their school year routine before the first day can help them have a smoother transition back to the classroom.

Laura Day with River Valley Behavioral Health says kids can experience a variety of nerves before their first day. She says getting back on a school year schedule can eliminate some of those butterflies.

“That self care, the rest, the diet, balance between quiet time and active time is really important,” said Day.

Day says a big part of lowering “back to school” anxiety is making sure your child gets enough sleep.

Often times, kids stay up later in the summer, but she says creating a routine before bed and then getting enough sleep can cut down on irritability, procrastination and nerves.

