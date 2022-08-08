Birthday Club
Back to School Bash being held in Dawson Springs Monday night

Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Back to School Bash is happening in Dawson Springs Monday night.

It’s a chance for all students to get the supplies they need for class.

Officials say elementary students will have all items supplied to them, thanks to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club.

Officials say middle and high schoolers will have most of the items they need provided too.

That’s from 5 to 7 in the high school cafeteria.

There will also be some food and students can say meet their teachers.

