Apprentice jockey Holmes wins first-ever stakes aboard Henrietta Topham

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As Henrietta Topham dug down in the final strides of the $100,000 Centennial Distaff Turf Mile Presented by Exacta Systems and thrust her bay frame in front just before the wire, a whirlwind of emotions came surging to the forefront with her from various parties around Ellis Park.

A common refrain in sports is to act like you’ve been there before after a massive victory. Those involved in getting Henrietta Topham into the winner’s circle on Sunday weren’t interested in keeping their emotions in check, however, as the daughter of Lemon Drop Kid scored a half-length triumph over race favorite Turnerloose to provide her connections with their first stakes victory.

“It’s incredible, it’s very special,” said owner/breeder Michael Burns of Cambus-Kenneth Farm. “(Our horses), they’re family. We have her great grandmother, we have her grandmother and her mother. It’s family all around.”

Trained by Geoff Mulcahy, Henrietta Topham was stepping into stakes company for the first time in six career starts but was coming in off consecutive victories at Horseshoe Indianapolis. Though the 4-year-old filly was taking a jump up in class, her conditioner figured if not now, then when to see if his charge could hold her own in deeper waters.

“I just thought she was training really well. She came out of each race in top condition and when they’re feeling good and fresh, you have to take a chance,” Mulcahy said. “If you’re not going to go for a stakes coming off two wins, when are you going to do it?”

Indeed, the timing couldn’t have been better for Henrietta Topham on all accounts.

With apprentice Gage Holmes in the irons, Henrietta Topham sat third to last in the nine-horse field down the backstretch as Touch of Class doled out fractions of :24.15 and :47.67 on the front end. Just past the half-mile mark, Henrietta Topham started to unwind on the far outside, but they all still had the pacesetter to run down coming off the far turn.

Despite lugging in slightly in the lane on her left lead, Henrietta Topham kept driving under Holmes as Turnerloose tried to split foes with the former putting in a determined effort en route to stopping the teletimer in 1:35.86 over a course rated firm.

“Oh my goodness, I wish there were words,” Holmes said of earning her first stakes win. “There is not a way to describe it. She did everything I asked her to do, and we couldn’t ask for a better turn out.”

Turnerloose held for second by a neck over Touch of Class as Take Charge Ro and Demodog rounded out the top five.

Bred in Kentucky by Cambus-Kenneth Farm out of the Cozzene mare Miss Silver Brook, Henrietta Topham bolsters her overall mark to three wins from six starts with $105,515 in earnings.

Courtesy: Ellis Park. Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

