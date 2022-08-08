Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Alex Jones, according to a source familiar with the matter.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jan. 6 House select committee now has about two years’ worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The messages were handed over by Mark Bankston, the attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents who won nearly $50 million in a civil trial against Jones last week.

During the trial, Bankston revealed one of Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent him the two years of text messages.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Bankston said during the trial that the Jan. 6 committee and other investigators had expressed interest in the material.

Jones was on restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, riling up protesters, though he did not enter the building itself.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to scene on Highway 66 in Warrick County Monday morning.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Joshua Leduc
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident

Latest News

FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE PHOTO - One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national...
One year after ending War in Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China
Jasper Police Department looking for stolen trailer
Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer