Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike.

They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street.

According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found a man laying in the road.

After further investigation, police discovered the man had been traveling northbound on his bike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Although the vehicle is unknown, police say they did find a “mango-orange” passenger side mirror from the run vehicle on scene.

According to a press release, the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

