Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indianapolis Indians announce Mater Dei graduate Jerad Eickhoff as Player of the Month

Indianapolis Indians names Mater Dei graduate Jerad Eickhoff as Player of the Month
Indianapolis Indians names Mater Dei graduate Jerad Eickhoff as Player of the Month(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indianapolis Indians announced right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff as their July Player of the Month after he registered an impressive 0.90 WHIP over four appearances (three starts) to lead all International League qualifiers.

Eickhoff, 32, went 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA (7er/20.0ip) and just two walks to 18 strikeouts in July. Along with his league-leading 0.90 WHIP, he ranked 10th among IL leaders with a .213 average against (16-for-75). His month was highlighted by a dominant performance on July 6 vs. Iowa, when he spun 7.0 one-run innings with a season-high tying seven strikeouts and no walks.

The veteran has ruled opposing batters all season, compiling a 1.04 WHIP and .214 average against (60-for-280) in 19 games (11 starts). With just 4.1 additional innings to meet the league qualifying mark (minimum 0.8 innings pitched per team game), both of those season marks would rank second among league leaders.

Eickhoff was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Nov 28, 2021. He was originally selected by Texas in the 15th round (474th overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft and made his major league debut on Aug. 21, 2015 with Philadelphia.

Courtesy: Indianapolis Indians

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Joseph Franks.
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
Kendall King
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

Latest News

Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
Otters hit four home runs to beat Gateway
Otters hit four home runs to beat Gateway
After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will...
Former UE baseball star Tanner Craig signs with Otters