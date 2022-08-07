Indianapolis Indians announce Mater Dei graduate Jerad Eickhoff as Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indianapolis Indians announced right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff as their July Player of the Month after he registered an impressive 0.90 WHIP over four appearances (three starts) to lead all International League qualifiers.

Eickhoff, 32, went 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA (7er/20.0ip) and just two walks to 18 strikeouts in July. Along with his league-leading 0.90 WHIP, he ranked 10th among IL leaders with a .213 average against (16-for-75). His month was highlighted by a dominant performance on July 6 vs. Iowa, when he spun 7.0 one-run innings with a season-high tying seven strikeouts and no walks.

The veteran has ruled opposing batters all season, compiling a 1.04 WHIP and .214 average against (60-for-280) in 19 games (11 starts). With just 4.1 additional innings to meet the league qualifying mark (minimum 0.8 innings pitched per team game), both of those season marks would rank second among league leaders.

Eickhoff was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Nov 28, 2021. He was originally selected by Texas in the 15th round (474th overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft and made his major league debut on Aug. 21, 2015 with Philadelphia.

