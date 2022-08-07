Hot with isolated rain Monday, cooler rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been mostly sunny, but there have also been some isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up since about noon today. Any remaining showers or storms will likely taper off by about 11 PM, and the rest of the night will be mostly clear.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with peak heat index values in the low triple digits. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by the end of the night.

Much like today, Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like about 102°. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly after 2 PM.

One difference Monday is that the rain chances will continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. Tuesday will not be a total washout, but scattered showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the day. Some of that rain will also carry over into Wednesday as that cold front slowly passes through the Tri-State, which means some local students may head off to their first day of school in the rain.

Behind that cold front, we will be left with mostly sunny skies for the end of the week. That cold front will also usher in some slightly cooler and less humid air. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s starting Tuesday and continuing through the weekend.

