Grizzlies outlast Otters to even series(Evansville Otters)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gateway Grizzlies took three separate leads Saturday night to outlast the Evansville Otters, 4-2. 

The Grizzlies got the scoring started in the second, as Clint Freeman hit a solo home run to left. 

Immediately in the bottom half, the Otters leveled things at 1-1 with a solo home run from Steven Sensley. 

The score held level into the sixth when, once again, the Grizzlies and Otters traded runs. In the top half, Gateway capitalized on an RBI double from Trevor Achenbach, scoring a go-ahead run.

But in the bottom half, J.R. Davis brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to center. 

In the seventh though, Gateway scored a run that would not be answered. An RBI single from Andrew Penner lifted the Grizzlies to a 3-2 lead. 

In the ninth, Penner grabbed another RBI single, bringing in Abdial Diaz. 

The Otters would load the bases in the ninth but failed to bring any runs across. 

The win went to Gateway starter Brendan Feldmann, who gave up just two runs on three hits in seven innings. The loss fell on Zach Smith, who gave up the winning run in the seventh. Sam Gardner grabbed the save, his third of 2022. 

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon with a 12:35 p.m. rubber match from Bosse Field. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

