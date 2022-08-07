Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO: Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries following rollover crash

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight crashes in the same area.

They say those accidents were due to heavy rain near the bypass under the bridge to interstate I-165.

According to a press release, while deputies were heading to an accident on Highway 603, they came upon another accident with injuries on the bypass.

Deputies say a pickup truck had run off the roadway and rolled over three times. The driver of the truck was the only occupant and was trapped inside.

First responders on scene gave the driver medical attention after firefighters freed him from the vehicle, deputies say.

According to DCSO officials, the driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Deputies say after further investigation, they believe the driver may have been driving under the influence.

The crash is still being investigated.

According to a press release, due to the weather and location of the crash, six other accidents occurred, with two drivers sustaining injuries. Those drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both the east and west bound lanes of the bypass in the area were partially shutdown for 2 1/2 hours.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Joshua Leduc
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
In pockets around the Tri-State, things have been a little bit extra black, red and gold.
Tri-State celebrates German roots with two festivals
Tri-State celebrates German roots with two festivals
Tri-State celebrates German roots with two festivals
Tri-State activists react to Indiana’s new abortion ban
Tri-State activists react to Indiana’s new abortion ban