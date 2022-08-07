DCSO: Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries following rollover crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight crashes in the same area.

They say those accidents were due to heavy rain near the bypass under the bridge to interstate I-165.

According to a press release, while deputies were heading to an accident on Highway 603, they came upon another accident with injuries on the bypass.

Deputies say a pickup truck had run off the roadway and rolled over three times. The driver of the truck was the only occupant and was trapped inside.

First responders on scene gave the driver medical attention after firefighters freed him from the vehicle, deputies say.

According to DCSO officials, the driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Deputies say after further investigation, they believe the driver may have been driving under the influence.

The crash is still being investigated.

According to a press release, due to the weather and location of the crash, six other accidents occurred, with two drivers sustaining injuries. Those drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both the east and west bound lanes of the bypass in the area were partially shutdown for 2 1/2 hours.

