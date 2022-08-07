Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to the recent murders of four Muslim men.(Source: Albuquerque Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque are connected said Sunday they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths.

Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows.

A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque.

Authorities are investigating whether there are connections between that killing and the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city.

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Matthew McClarney
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Joshua Leduc
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
DCSO: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following rollover crash
DCSO: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following rollover crash
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection