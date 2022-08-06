Birthday Club
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, community members in Spencer County held a vigil for a missing teenage girl who should be celebrating her 16th birthday.

15-year-old Kendall King was last seen by family in Santa Claus on July 21.

[Previous Story: Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger]

It’s likely she ran away, but authorities say because of her age, medical condition and the time that has passed, she could be in danger.

The Santa Claus Police Department is expected to give an update on the situation.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

