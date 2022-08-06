Birthday Club
Tri-State activists react to Indiana’s new abortion ban

Tri-State activists react to Indiana's new abortion ban
By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local activists on both sides of the abortion debate reacted to the news of Indiana’s new law. Those who opposed the ban, and even some who support it, expressed disappointment.

[PREVIOUS: Ind. Gov. Holcomb signs bill banning nearly all abortions into law]

Pro-abortion rights activists have been organizing protests since the Supreme Court leak in June. They say they weren’t surprised by the state’s decision, but they were disappointed by it.

Activists say they hope people use this as motivation to volunteer and donate to causes that support a woman’s right to choose. Activists feel the actions of the state legislature don’t represent the feelings of those in the state.

“It’s been proven time and time again that the majority of Hoosiers don’t want this ban to pass and they still went ahead with it anyways,” Pro-abortion rights activist Elizabeth Bowers said. “So like I said I was just really disappointed.”

Indiana Right to Life feels the ban doesn’t go far enough, expressing in a statement their frustration the ban doesn’t also prohibit abortion after cases of rape, incest or when there are fatal anomalies.

Below is a released statement from Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter:

“We will continue to work to build consensus going forward that all lives are to be valued, regardless of the means of one’s conception.”

