Hot with isolated rain through Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds along with a few isolated showers and storms. We will follow that same pattern for the next couple of days, but there are some changes on the way for the workweek and the start of the school year for much of the Tri-State.

We topped out in the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s to low triple digits. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 70s by early Sunday morning. While a few spotty showers remain possible this evening, mainly in western Kentucky, those rain chances will likely taper off by midnight.

Another round of isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday morning, but the better chance of rain will be from about lunchtime through the afternoon and early evening hours. Still, those rain chances will be isolated, so some of you may stay dry all day while others may deal with heavy rain and lightning.

Despite the rain chances, there will also be some sunshine throughout the day Sunday, which will help warm us up into the upper 80s to low 90s again Sunday afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like about 102°.

Monday’s weather will look a lot like the weather this weekend: a mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values around 100°.

Our rain chances really ramp up Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning as a cold front passes through our region. Showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Behind that cold front, our weather will turn mostly sunny for the end of the week. The passage of that cold front will also change our wind direction, bringing slightly cooler and drier air down from the north. That will drop our high temperatures into the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.