Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former UE baseball star Tanner Craig signs with Otters

After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will...
After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will stay local to begin his professional career, signing with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will stay local to begin his professional career, signing with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League.

One of the best to ever put on an Evansville uniform, Tanner Craig concluded his Aces career with his best season. Craig finished the season with a .305 batting average, the Scottsburg, Ind. native led the MVC in doubles with 24 and RBI with 61 and recorded 18 home runs, the fourth-best total in the conference, while ranking in the top 10 in seven other statistical categories. Craig’s 47 career home runs are the most ever by an Ace and his single-season totals for doubles and home runs both sit second in UE history. For his efforts, Craig was named second team all-MVC.

Craig’s professional career began on Friday night, batting sixth in the lineup and going 1-for-4 at the plate in a 9-7 win over the Gateway Grizzlies.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Joseph Franks.
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
Kendall King
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

Latest News

Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years
Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years