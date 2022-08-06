EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has made another arrest in the West Franklin Street drug investigation.

They say that arrest happened on Friday night.

According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was an employee of Sportsman’s Billiards on Franklin St.

According to investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, in April 2022, authorities were given a tip that McClarney was one of several others dealing cocaine at Sportsman’s and Lamasco Bar and Grill.

Between February and May 2022, EVCDTF detectives say they saw McClarney meeting with several people on different occasions for short periods of time. Detectives say these meetings were in line with narcotics dealing and took place at both Lamasco and Sportsman’s.

According to an affidavit, a confidential informant told detectives they saw McClarney drop a baggie containing a white powdery substance into someone’s pocket.

Officials with EPD say between May 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, EVCDTF used a confidential informant to conduct controlled purchases of a predetermined amount of cocaine from McClarney.

The amount of cocaine seized from McClarney totaled between one to five grams, and also tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

During the same time period, detectives say they obtained Facebook messages of someone else asking McClarney for cocaine to which he responded he would get it for them that same night.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police say several others have been arrested in connection to the drug investigation, including Lamasco owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word.

