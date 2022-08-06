Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book about the University of Evansville tragic plane crash involving the 1977 basketball team has been nominated to the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards.

According to a press release, the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the shortlist of books eligible for top honors in its eight literary categories. Forty books written by Indiana authors and published in 2020 and 2021 have been shortlisted.

The book titled We Will Rise: A True Story of Tragedy and Resurrection in the American Heartland written by Evansville native Steve Beaven, was one of those books.

The awards were established in 2009 as a vision of Eugene and Marilyn Glick and are a component of Indiana Humanities’ rich and diverse literary programming.

Beaven’s book describes how the Evansville community recovered after a plane carrying the championship-winning UE basketball team and its coach crashed in 1977 just after takeoff, killing everyone onboard.

Officials say the lineup of judges for the awards included former winners, writers, educators, scholars, local bookstore owners and librarians.

Winners are expected to be announced on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

To see that announcement, follow @INAuthorsAwards on social media and sign up at www.IndianaAuthorsAwards.org.

