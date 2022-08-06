Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused.

The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.

Joshua Leduc (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Leduc was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a child molest charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.