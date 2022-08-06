Birthday Club
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused.

The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.

Joshua Leduc
Joshua Leduc(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Leduc was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a child molest charge.

