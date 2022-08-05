Birthday Club
Wayne Co. deputy honored along with other fallen officers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the community gathered to honor Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley as part of a non-profit’s mission to pay respects to officers who died in the line of duty throughout 2021.

The non-profit “Beyond the Call of Duty” showed up with a trailer featuring more than 600 fallen law enforcement members’ pictures, including Riley.

Riley’s family was at the event alongside the community.

The founder of the non-profit says they meet with families and offer scholarships.

This was the 65th day of their 79-day tour.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

