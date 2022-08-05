Vanderburgh Co. candidates organize back-to-school event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democratic candidates in Vanderburgh County hosted a back-to-school bash at Howell Park on Thursday.

The purpose of this event was to invite the community out to meet the Democratic candidates on November’s ballot and voice their concerns. While parents can talk with political leaders, children were able to participate in a coloring contest and snack on snow cones.

Community leaders think this is a great way to prepare children for the upcoming school year.

“I could see this as being a way for kids to start opening up before they get back into the classroom with a whole lot of other kids,” said Dustin Horstketter Stephens, who’s running for German Township Trustee. “You know, when you’re in school, you’re making a lot of new friends, so maybe people are making friends here today and just having a good time and for the parents getting to their kids have fun.”

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party say they plan on having more events to reach out to the community.

