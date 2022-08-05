Birthday Club
Some North Gibson Schools approved for free breakfast, lunch

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - North Gibson schools head back next Tuesday.

School officials announced on Facebook that students at three schools have been approved for free breakfast and lunch.

Those schools are Princeton Community Primary, Intermediate and Middle Schools.

Officials say the food service directors were able to meet the eligibility requirements for the Community Eligibility Provision for meals served on the National School Lunch Program.

They were not able to get those meals for high schoolers but officials say free breakfast will be available.

Free and reduced applications are available for lunch.

