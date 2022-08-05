Showers & Storms

Birthday Club
14 First Alert 8/5
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flash Flooding this morning across western Kentucky...Madisonville, Central City, and Hartford areas. Cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of additional showers and thunderstorms with high temps remain in the lower 80s. The primary concern is flash flooding. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Seasonable high temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. Saturday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps reach 90-degrees. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

