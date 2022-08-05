President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of the Evansville South Baseball League is facing charges after police say they discovered money had been stolen from the league.

The Evansville Police Department says Eric Cooper was arrested on Friday.

Eric Cooper (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to an affidavit, detectives got the transaction history for two different bank accounts for the baseball league.

Detectives say they found more than $6,000 was stolen from the league. Those records date back to January 2022.

The affidavit goes on to read that the money was spent at Bally’s Casino in Evansville, multiple ATMs, gas station and Cooper’s business called ‘All in One Residential.’

Our investigation into Cooper and his wife began as parents came to 14 News with concerns about a popcorn fundraiser.

Officials say Cooper is not the only person of interest in the case.

Cooper was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing three theft charges and one forgery charge with an intent to defraud.

