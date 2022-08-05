Birthday Club
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County.
Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County.(DEA)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.

On Friday morning, officers for several law enforcement agencies executed a warrant roundup, resulting in the arrests of 19 people.

During the roundup, police say a search warrant was obtained and executed at a home on the 1300 block of Loeb Street in Henderson, which led to officers finding 37 counterfeit Oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 236 grams of synthetic marijuana and 13 grams of marijuana.

Police say more charges and arrests will be added in relation to this investigation.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police were the other agencies involved in the drug bust.

