Owensboro economic development agency looking to ‘Grow the Boro’ with remote workers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new project is being developed to help the city of Owensboro, and it could spread to others.

City economic leaders are looking to attract remote workers to the area.

”We like to say in here Owensboro is your opportunity and so we want everyone to feel that way and we hope that remote workers see that Owensboro can be their opportunity,” said Elizabeth Griffith, manager of business retention and expansion and workforce development for the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.

The city’s economic development agency is working on a new project called “Grow the Boro.”

”So we’re working with a company out of ‘Make My Move’ in Indianapolis, Indiana, and they have a database of 80 million individuals that are willing and interested in moving,” said Brittaney Johnson, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.

Once the program officially launches in early September, remote workers can join in on the fun by simply joining the “Make My Move” database.

”It’s almost kind of like a dating site, you know, and we’re trying to attract them and see what’s attractive to us,” said Griffith. “And so we’re excited to get started, but just having that database of all those workers.”

Remote workers that relocate will receive $5,000 after living in Owensboro for at least a year. Griffith says the incentive package will be special and it’ll be finalized and announced at the official launch.

“The incentive package, that’ll be a way we work to recruit them, and we’re trying to make that as unique as we possibly can,” said Griffith.

Johnson says talent attraction is important to the businesses and community in Owensboro. She says “Grow the Boro” will make an impact.

“They’ll work in our community, they’ll spend money in our community, they’ll be on boards and volunteer for nonprofits in our community,” said Johnson. “And so all in all, they’ll be a great financial positive impact.”

After the launch, the program will seek out 10 remote workers to welcome into the Owensboro area.

For those interested in moving your remote workspace to Owensboro, click here to contact the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.

