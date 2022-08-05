Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night.

It’s the Back to School Fest.

That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center.

That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly.

There will be fun, food and free supplies, along with a chance for students to meet the school staff.

