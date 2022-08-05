Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night.
It’s the Back to School Fest.
That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center.
That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly.
There will be fun, food and free supplies, along with a chance for students to meet the school staff.
