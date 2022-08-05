Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Memphis man arrested for masturbating on bus

A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on...
A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on the MATA bus in Memphis.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man was arrested for indecent exposure while on a bus.

The incident occurred on July 25, around 12:25 p.m., when Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated the man approached her to advise that he missed his stop, and asked if it was OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed while talking with the man, through the bus window, that the man’s pants were down.

When she turned around, she noticed the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and identified Perry Williams.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and found Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus, while talking to the driver.

Williams is charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Kevin Rutter. Right: Ashley Hines.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - For President Joe Biden, the $739 billion plan can help lower inflation, cut the...
Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems’ economic plan
60th annual Volksfest kicks off Thursday
60th annual Volksfest kicks off Thursday
Vanderburgh Co. candidates organize back-to-school event
Vanderburgh Co. candidates organize back-to-school event
Wayne Co. deputy honored along with other fallen officers
Wayne Co. deputy honored along with other fallen officers