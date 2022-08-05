Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at popular hotel

Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting
Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple posts on Twitter indicate a heavy police presence inside the hotel.

At one point, it was reported that police locked down the hotel completely.

LVMPD posted on Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting.

So far, police say one person is pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details and are warning the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Kevin Rutter. Right: Ashley Hines.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in...
Pelosi: China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, are...
US, Russia, China take part in talks with SE Asian nations
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
FILE PHOTO - Democrats are framing the IRS investment as necessary to ensure that corporations...
Tougher IRS enforcement central to Dem economic package