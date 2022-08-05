Birthday Club
ISP: Evansville father accused of being intoxicated when crashing SUV

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing charges after troopers say he crashed his SUV with his children inside.

Troopers say they were called to a section of I-64 early Friday morning regarding a wreck.

Officials say they found two adults and three children along the interstate.

Troopers say 27-year-old William Burdette was driving west on I-64 when his SUV left the roadway and rolled several times.

William Burdette.
William Burdette.(Indiana State Police)

Troopers tell us Burdette showed signs of impairment and had minor injuries.

According to authorities, the woman and her six-her old also had minor injuries.

They say the three-year-old and one-year-old were not injured.

A family member picked up the woman and children.

Troopers say Burdette submitted a blood test and those results are pending.

He was arrested and faces neglect and driving while intoxicated charges.

