Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana lawmakers approve spending, inflation relief bill

Indiana lawmakers approve spending, inflation relief bill
Indiana lawmakers approve spending, inflation relief bill(WTHR)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana House passed a spending and inflation relief bill on Friday.

State representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of Senate Bill 2 with a vote of 93-7.

The measure includes provisions for families, children and those who adopt, as well as $200 tax rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus.

The Indiana Senate then approved the amendments made by the House.

The bill now heads to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Kevin Rutter. Right: Ashley Hines.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
Sara Lefler.
Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire

Latest News

Jackie Walorski
Condolences are collected for U.S. Congresswoman from Indiana who was killed in a crash
Eric Cooper
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking...
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation