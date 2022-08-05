Indiana lawmakers approve spending, inflation relief bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana House passed a spending and inflation relief bill on Friday.

State representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of Senate Bill 2 with a vote of 93-7.

The measure includes provisions for families, children and those who adopt, as well as $200 tax rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus.

The Indiana Senate then approved the amendments made by the House.

The bill now heads to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

