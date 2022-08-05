Birthday Club
Indiana House passes abortion ban

Newscast Recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana House of Representatives has passed a bill to ban abortions in the state with a small set of exceptions.

The House passed Senate Bill 1, which would ban all abortions in the state except in cases of rape, incest, when the mother’s life is at risk, or when the fetus is facing fatal anomalies.

In each of those cases, an abortion would only be allowed if done up to a certain number of weeks.

In its time in the house, the bill faced a number of amendments, including those that would have removed some of the exceptions to the abortion ban.

Republican Representative Wendy McNamara, who serves parts of Vanderburgh and Posey Counties and co-sponsored the bill, voted against some of these amendments.

”It was clear from the beginning, we did not want to criminalize doctors and we did not want to criminalize women; and some of those amendments would have done just that,” said McNamara.

Those in opposition think the bill limits the rights of women to make decisions about their own bodies. One of these is Democratic Representative Ryan Hatfield, who represents Evansville.

”Rather than codifying and protecting a woman’s freedom to act in society as equals, today this bill relegates women as second-class citizens, not free to make their own healthcare choices,” said Hatfield.

The bill passed with a vote of 62 to 38. Of the 71 Republicans in the House, nine of them voted against the bill. Each House Democrat voted against it as well.

If the bill passes the Senate, it will go to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk to be either vetoed or signed into law.

