Humid, unsettled weather through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Several rounds of showers pushed through the Tri-State on Friday. Warm and humid air will remain parked over the Ohio Valley through the weekend and the first half of next week. With so much moisture in the air, showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up each day. Some may produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the lower 90s. Heat index values near 100 both days. The same general pattern persists through at least Wednesday next week. Daily highs will rise into the upper 80s to near 90. Long range models show high pressure building in by late next week. Humidity levels should drop and rain chances will also disappear by Thursday and Friday next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.