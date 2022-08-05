Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Humid, unsettled weather through the weekend

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Several rounds of showers pushed through the Tri-State on Friday.  Warm and humid air will remain parked over the Ohio Valley through the weekend and the first half of next week.   With so much moisture in the air, showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up each day.  Some may produce locally heavy rainfall.  Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the lower 90s.  Heat index values near 100 both days.  The same general pattern persists through at least Wednesday next week.   Daily highs will rise into the upper 80s to near 90.   Long range models show high pressure building in by late next week.  Humidity levels should drop and rain chances will also disappear by Thursday and Friday next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Kevin Rutter. Right: Ashley Hines.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
Sara Lefler.
Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/5 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/5 - Midday
Showers & Storms
14 First Alert 8/5
14 First Alert 8/5
Unsettled, wet pattern continues through weekend