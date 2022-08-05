Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road.

Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project.

“Most of [the public’s] concerns were already in the plans,” he said. “There’s a couple of minor things that we’re going to look into to see if we might be able to help as well.”

Ward said they’re only accepting bids on part of the project.

“We have about 58 acres that we’re planning on putting the sports complex on,” he explained. “We are taking a phased approach.”

He said several more phases will start to move as the need presents itself.

For now, the first phase includes four baseball/softball fields, a multi-purpose soccer and football field, a concession stand, maintenance buildings, and all the essential parking spaces and utilities.

Ward said they hope to have the complex open sometime in the spring or summer of 2023.

