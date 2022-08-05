Garvin Park ‘Master Plan’ in the works, park renovations in phase 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A master plan is in the works that will add to the improvements happening in the Jacobsville area.

“Garvin park is an iconic park in the city of Evansville,” said Deputy Mayor and parks director, Steve Schafer.

The park sits next to the historic Bosse Field and the modern Deaconess Aquatic Center.

“Part of the plan was to take the shelter, and the courts, and the playground that would sit where the new aquatic center is and relocate those into Garvin park,” said Schafer.

Officials say the city is continuing to discuss a potential Major League Baseball game to happen at Bosse Field.

[Previous Story: MLB looking to potentially host special game at Bosse Field]

“We’ve been talking about how those two... these two iconic facilities in the city could be improved,” said Schafer.

According to Schafer, as people come to enjoy the aquatic center and Bosse Field, the city want’s them to enjoy the park as well.

Although the city is focusing on getting things in order following the destruction from the storm, overall park renovations are still on the radar.

City officials say park improvements could encourage more traffic.

“That’s why sports tourism is so important,” said Schafer.

Officials have not released a date for the potential MLB game, however, Gavin Park renovations are in the planning phase.

