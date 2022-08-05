Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/5
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County. Officials say there’s at least one water rescue.

We now know the names of the men killed in the Evansville double homicide. It happened on Lodge Avenue Wednesday night.

A Russian court ruled Brittney Griner was guilty of drug possession and smuggling. She’s facing several years in prison.

Today’s another chance to head to the Strassenfest in Jasper. The german festival has plenty of food, music and carnival rides.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Kevin Rutter. Right: Ashley Hines.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation

Latest News

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/5
Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/5
60th annual Volksfest kicks off Thursday
60th annual Volksfest kicks off Thursday