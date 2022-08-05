Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County. Officials say there’s at least one water rescue.

We now know the names of the men killed in the Evansville double homicide. It happened on Lodge Avenue Wednesday night.

A Russian court ruled Brittney Griner was guilty of drug possession and smuggling. She’s facing several years in prison.

Today’s another chance to head to the Strassenfest in Jasper. The german festival has plenty of food, music and carnival rides.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.