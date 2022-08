MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County.

We’re told there was at least one water rescue.

Officials say they’re out and OK.

We know in Central City that South and North Second Streets are impacted, as well as South Reservoir.

We’ll bring you updates on this situation as they come in.

