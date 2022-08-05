EVSC goes back to school next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students are enjoying one more summer weekend.

On Monday, EVSC students with the last names “A” through “J” have their first day.

The corporation is doing a split start for students.

They started that during the pandemic to cut down on the number of students in school at once.

They found it to be helpful for students and staff.

Those with names “K” through “Z” head back Wednesday.

All of them will join together on Friday.

