Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVSC goes back to school next week

EVSC goes back to school next week
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students are enjoying one more summer weekend.

On Monday, EVSC students with the last names “A” through “J” have their first day.

The corporation is doing a split start for students.

They started that during the pandemic to cut down on the number of students in school at once.

They found it to be helpful for students and staff.

Those with names “K” through “Z” head back Wednesday.

All of them will join together on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Kevin Rutter. Right: Ashley Hines.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation

Latest News

Some North Gibson Schools approved for free breakfast, lunch
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/5
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.