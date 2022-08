Evansville car dealership now under new management

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime Evansville car dealership is now under new management.

Evansville Kia spent many years as Duell’s Evansville Kia, but after its recent sale it’s now Lou Fusz.

This makes the dealership part of the larger Fusz network of car dealerships based out of St. Louis.

Officials say the dealership is still open during this transition.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.